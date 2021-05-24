PB man arrested on drug warrants
Officers took 31-year-old, Preston Russell, into custody last Thursday night in Carter County on a felony probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance; a Jefferson County, Missouri, felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a charge of larceny. They cited Russell for alleged misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, no valid plates and speeding.
Russell was taken to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and held without bond.