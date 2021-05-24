Tractor hits truck, injuring one

Last Wednesday, the Highway Patrol said a tractor, driven by 57-year-old, Chris M. Wilson of Charleston, struck a truck driven by 62-year-old, Timothy A. Payne of Neelyville.

Personnel from New Madrid and Lilbourn fire departments worked to extricate Payne from the truck. Also assisting at the accident was members from the New Madrid County Ambulance District, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, state Highway Patrol and the Air Evac Life Team.



Payne, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken by helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!