After receiving an anonymous tip, officers arrived at the Hampton Inn and found 59-year-old Teresa Hill and 9-year-old Alli Matthews, who was unharmed.

Officers contacted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and arrested Hill. She was later transported back to Wayne County.

Matthews was taken into protective custody and released to family in Wayne County.

