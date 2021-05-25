Tuesday, May 25th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Collier County, FL — A man told troopers during a traffic stop in Collier County that he was driving erratically because his truck was “struck by lightning.” 38-year-old Steve Stinton is accused of driving drunk on I-75 near mile marker 71. A trooper allegedly spotted Stinton with his turn signal on, swerving between lanes.

When the trooper pulled him over, Stinton had alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and had difficulty located his insurance paperwork. Stinton told the trooper his truck pulls slightly to the left because it was “struck by lightning.” Despite not having a dentist or a doctor, he also claimed he might be diabetic because he “gets tingling in his hands,” the report states.

Then Stinton told the trooper he’s had several sports-related concussions, though none in the recent past. He denied drinking alcohol, saying he had only eaten peanuts and cracker jacks. Stinton failed the sobriety test, and the trooper arrested him. He was booked into the Collier County Jail and is facing DUI charges.

