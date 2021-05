A Doniphan, Missouri, man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Poplar Bluff, Missouri,



69-year-old Barry Johnson, was northbound, in the wrong lane, on U.S. 67 south of Poplar Bluff when he struck 40-year-old Amy Swofford’s SUV of Harviell, Missouri, head on.



Johnson was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.



Swofford sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!