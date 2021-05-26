Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Vero Beach, FL — A Florida Man struck his daughter in the face with a slice of pizza, resulting in his arrest for battery. Cops responding to a disturbance call at the victim’s Vero Beach home discovered the 20-year-old with “what looked to be tomato sauce on the left side of her face.” Inside the residence’s front door, the ground was “covered with pizza toppings.”

The victim told police that her father, 41-year-old Tyler Worden, came to her home Sunday afternoon to drop pizza off. But when she told Worden that she was not feeling well and asked him to leave, he began arguing with her. When the woman sought to close the front door, Worden allegedly threw a pizza slice at his daughter, striking her in the face.

After the woman dialed 9-1-1, cops arrived at the residence and questioned Worden, who admitted throwing the pizza, but claimed he thought the door was shut at the time. An officer noted that he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Worden’s breath. Worden was arrested for battery and booked into the Indian River County jail on the misdemeanor charge. He was released from custody upon posting $500 bond. Worden, who works as a chef, is scheduled to be arraigned on June 15th.

