Four Kansas City-area GOP lawmakers are asking Missouri’s governor to call a special session on the issue of Kansas City Police funding. The four lawmakers say the Kansas City Council has cut 42-million dollars from the police and transferred it to a community service fund. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the money is being reallocated, and says the move will improve community policing:

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!