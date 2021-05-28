Menu

Cape man arrested after threatening woman with a knife

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 09:10 am the Jackson Police Department received a report of  a disturbance at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Jackson. The information received was that a male  subject was in the hallway, on the second floor of the hotel, and was trying to kick in doors of  other patrons while brandishing a large knife and screaming. Officers immediately responded to  the Comfort Suites Hotel.  

While enroute to the hotel the suspect:  

Jerry E. Bridges Jr.  

38 years of age  

(Last known address) Cape Girardeau, MO  

had kicked in the door of a female patron, who was passing through from out of state, and was  threatening her with the knife. Officers arrived on scene and immediately made entry into the  hotel.  

Officers located, and engaged, Bridges inside a stairwell leading to the second floor. Bridges  had a large knife in his hand at the time officers made initial contact. Officers began ordering  Bridges to drop the knife. Bridges complied and was taken into custody.  

Jerry E. Bridges Jr. was charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with  Burglary 1st. Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Property Damage 1st. Degree. His bond  was set at $25,000 cash only.  

