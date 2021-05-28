Cape man arrested after threatening woman with a knife

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 09:10 am the Jackson Police Department received a report of a disturbance at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Jackson. The information received was that a male subject was in the hallway, on the second floor of the hotel, and was trying to kick in doors of other patrons while brandishing a large knife and screaming. Officers immediately responded to the Comfort Suites Hotel.

While enroute to the hotel the suspect:

Jerry E. Bridges Jr.

38 years of age

(Last known address) Cape Girardeau, MO

had kicked in the door of a female patron, who was passing through from out of state, and was threatening her with the knife. Officers arrived on scene and immediately made entry into the hotel.

Officers located, and engaged, Bridges inside a stairwell leading to the second floor. Bridges had a large knife in his hand at the time officers made initial contact. Officers began ordering Bridges to drop the knife. Bridges complied and was taken into custody.

Jerry E. Bridges Jr. was charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with Burglary 1st. Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Property Damage 1st. Degree. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

