A Florida man was arrested in New Madrid County on Wednesday night for traffic violations. 32-year-old Steven Ehrhardt was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to use their turn signal. He was driving 104 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was booked in the Mississippi County Jail.

