Second-year Missouri robotics team competes on world stage

A southeast Missouri robotics team has only been around for two years, yet it has already competed in the World Championships. Robotics coach at Cape Girardeau Junior High Julie West says the team won the Design Award at the state championship to qualify for the worldwide competition. The team, called TigerTech, includes 12 students in seventh and eighth grade.

Although the team did not win any awards at Worlds, West says her young engineers plan to make it to Worlds again next year.

