Tuesday, June 1st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

FL — A U.S. Southwest Airlines pilot has been given community service after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals to a female first officer and watching porn on a flight last year. 60-year-old Michael Haak expressed remorse for his actions before he was sentenced to one-year of unsupervised probation and a $5,000 fine. Haak says it initially started as a prank before it turned horribly wrong.

“It started as a consensual prank between me and the other pilot. I never imagined it would turn into this in a thousand years,” Haak said during the hearing. The 60-year-old had met the first officer before that flight on August 10, 2020. After reaching altitude, he got out of his seat, “disrobed,” and began watching pornographic material on his laptop in the cockpit. While this was going on, the first officer continued her duties.

The judge told Haak that his actions had a traumatic effect on the co-pilot and could have impacted the safety of passengers and other co-workers. Haak was charged in April with intentionally committing a lewd, indecent, or obscene act in a public place, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail. He accepted responsibility for his conduct and “offers no excuses,” his lawyer said in a court filing.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!