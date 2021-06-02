Menu

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 19.2021

On May 28, 2021, the Supreme Court of Missouri issued its supplemental order abating  operational directives as of June 15, 2021, or sooner, at the discretion of the Presiding Judge.  

Therefore, beginning June 1, 2021, all Circuit, Associate Circuit and Municipal Divisions  of the Thirty-Second Judicial Circuit are no longer required to conduct court proceedings and  courthouse activities pursuant to the previously prescribed operational phases with the exception  that: 

1. Screening procedures will remain in place at every public entrance to a court facility.

2. A copy of this order shall be posted at every public entrance to each court facility.

