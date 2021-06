A Carter County man was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant for first-degree child molestation. 45-year-old Denver Gore, of Van Buren, was arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department in Van Buren and later transported to the Butler County jail to be incarcerated on a 24-hour investigative hold. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

