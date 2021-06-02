Wednesday, June 2, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Dallas, TX — A woman who was missing for three weeks and then rescued from a Florida storm drain found herself in another underground tunnel system in Texas over the weekend. 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy climbed out of a 6-foot drain pipe Saturday night and was taken to a hospital. Kennedy had been checked into a rehabilitation facility in Texas when she wandered off.

She was last seen in the area near the Dallas suburbs of Grand Prairie and Arlington. Kennedy’s friend Brady Morgan told the news outlet that Grand Prairie officers spotted her. When they approached her, she slipped into a nearby storm drain. Her family tracked her using an app on her cellphone that noted her last location prior to going underground.

As a precaution, her loved ones dropped bags of food and Gatorade in nearby manholes in an effort to sustain her. In March, Kennedy was pulled out of a storm drain while naked in Florida’s Delray Beach after having been missing for three weeks. She told authorities she became trapped while exploring a tunnel she found while swimming in a canal near her boyfriend’s home.

