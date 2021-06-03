Disturbance complaint leads to Poplar Bluff drug bust

A Poplar Bluff man is behind bars following a drug bust. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that Monday morning officers responded to a residence on Illinois Avenue for a disturbance complaint. At the scene, they made contact with 36-year-old Joffery Johnson who was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During an investigation of Johnson’s vehicle, officers discovered 198.2 grams of suspected meth, 13.8 grams of suspected Ecstasy, and 6.4 grams of suspected marijuana; estimated at an approximate street value of $16,000. Officials say that formal charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, and possession of marijuana are expected. Johnson was lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!