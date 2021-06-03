Thursday, June 3rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Dunfermline, SCT — A drunk man who couldn’t resist picking up an ornamental flamingo from someone’s garden and taking it home with him has seen the error of his ways. In a heartwarming tale of rehabilitation, the embarrassed bird-burglar knocked on the victim’s door for a mea culpa. He handed back the flamingo, saying he couldn’t actually remember taking it but was very sorry.

The incident was captured on CCTV showing the man pinch the pink bird from decking in the front garden, while smoking a cigarette, in Dunfermline, Scotland. Video went viral in the local area, with over 60,000 people watching the daylight “theft.” One of the culprit’s relatives showed it to him, along with the hundreds of social media comments about it.

He then decided to fess up and face the consequences. “There was a knock at the door and a very embarrassed man holding the missing flamingo,” said Coreen Wrightman, who had probably been wondering if her garden gnomes would be next. ‘He was very apologetic saying that he couldn’t remember stealing the bird as he was drunk and he was really sorry,’ she said. The stolen bird is now back with its mate in the garden.

