WashU research shows COVID-19 immunity lasts

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have found that COVID-19 antibodies stick around for a while after even a mild case of the virus. Dr. Rachel Presti of the research team says findings suggest that mild cases of COVID-19 leave those infected with lasting antibody protection.

Doctors also found long-lived immunity in subjects’ bone marrow, which is a good sign. More than 500 people volunteered for the study. Researchers at the medical school in St. Louis got national recognition for these findings. Dr. Presti says the team was already working with immune research. The team reports they found strong evidence for long-lasting immunity after COVID-19.

