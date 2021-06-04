Caruthersville Police receive numerous complaints regarding airsoft guns

Authorities in Caruthersville say they have received multiple complaints regarding airsoft guns. The Caruthersville Police Department reports that they have received numerous complaints from citizens about being shot by individuals who possess airsoft rifles and guns. The complaints say that as unwitting subjects are walking or driving up or down a roadway, individuals are shooting the airsoft weapons at them. Some of the parties believed during the incidents that someone was pointing a real weapon at them. There have also been complaints of several individuals running through yards with the weapons. Caruthersville Police are asking any and all individuals who are involved in these acts to not point or shoot the weapons at anybody who is not willing to play the game and to stay off property that belongs to others.

