Friday, June 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

West Valley City, UT — A 9-year-old Utah girl and her little sister stole their parents car Wednesday morning with the goal of making it to California before crashing into a semi-truck ten miles away. The youngsters, who were not injured in the freeway smashup in West Valley City, told responding officers they took the car because they wanted to “swim in the ocean.”

With the 9-year-old driving and her 4-year-old sibling in the passenger seat, the duo traveled on a highway and freeway before hopping a median and slamming head-on into the truck. Police said the car was badly damaged and the semi had to be towed. The sisters were wearing seatbelts, which police believe spared them any injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!