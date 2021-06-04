Registered sex offender sentenced to more than 20 years on child pornography charges
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on child pornography charges. 29-year-old Justin Williams pleaded guilty in December to one count of receiving child pornography. Williams admitted using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year old female from the state of Washington in December 2019. At the time he committed the offense, Williams was already required to register as a sex offender because of his 2015 state conviction for first-degree child molestation from the Circuit Court of Scott County. Court records from that case state that Williams sexually abused a six-year old girl relative in 2014. Williams was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections just months before committing the federal offense. After serving his 270-month federal sentence, Williams will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. Williams will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.