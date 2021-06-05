Menu

Trading Post – June 5

Pressure washing service

Buying: used pressure washers – ph #: 382-3521

Troy Bilt lawn tractor – ph #: 573-270-9582

Upright radio – Norman Rockwell edition

Self-propelled mower

House pressure washer – ph #: 334-3598

Buying: Ford pickup – ph #: 573-722-6228

Tool boxes

Tillers

Air compressors – ph #: 421-5385

Buying: Chemical hose reel – ph #: 573-382-3521

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

Glass & brass chandelier – $100 – ph #: 573-576-0030

Buying: guitars and banjos – ph #: 573-270-1476

Buying: wheel & tire for Ford F150 pickup – 18 in/6 lugs – ph #: 573-262-3251

Fender acoustic guitar – $85 – ph #: 667-5540

Mantis tiller – $125

300 ft chainlink fencing – w/hardware – $200 – ph #: 618-521-4515

6 suitcase weights – $500

Buying: Toyota Camry engine – ph #: 573-576-6588

Used tire & wheel – $25 – ph #: 573-282-2268

