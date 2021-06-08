MO bill awaits governor’s decision about creating a task force to review school bus safety

The state Legislature passed a bill this year that would require the creation of a task force to review school bus safety in Missouri. Under the legislation, the task force would include two state representatives, two senators, the state education commissioner, and directors of the Departments of Public Safety and Transportation. The effort was led by Kansas City state Senator Greg Razer.

The legislation is now up to the Governor to sign or veto.

