Tuesday, June 8th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

San Elizario, TX — A Texas mom was arrested for allegedly posing as her 13-year-old daughter for nearly a whole day of middle school. 30-year-old Casey Garcia allegedly slipped into the unnamed school in San Elizario dressed as the teen — complete with a hoodie, backpack, and face mask — to prove a point about lax security, according to YouTube videos she posted.

During the bizarre stunt, nobody noticed she wasn’t her daughter, Julie, until seventh period at the end of the school day, Garcia said in the videos, which were first reported by Insider. “I’ve been here all day, face to face with teachers,” she said in one of the videos. “Do I look like a seventh-grader? No? Cool. Awesome.”

Footage shows her strolling through a school hallway in high-top sneakers — at one point greeting the principal, who appears to have no idea she’s a grown woman. Her safe schools crusade took an even weirder turn when she was caught, confronted by police, and later arrested. She was charged with suspicion of criminal trespassing and tampering with government records.

