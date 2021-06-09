Illinois man arrested for alleged drugs
An Illinois man was arrested in Scott County for alleged drug violations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that troopers arrested 30-year-old James Dunn, of Marseilles, shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance for hallucinogens, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, and driving while suspended. Dunn was taken to Scott County Sheriff’s Office where he was released.