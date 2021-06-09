Julie Triller is Cape County’s new HR director

Julie Triller, a veteran of 30 years of human resources experience in government and the private sector, is Cape Girardeau County’s new human resources and payroll director. She is a graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High School in Perryville and comes to the county administration building in Jackson after 3 1/2 years as an HR generalist for Jefferson County, experienced in workers compensation, benefits, retirement issues and leave-of-absence policy. She also has cross-training in payroll. Previous to government service, Triller worked for Schaefer Water Centers, now Culligan, in Herculaneum and for Atlas Molded Products in Perryville. Triller is active musically, performing in the area as a vocalist with the bands Slim Chance and Kickin’ Kountry, and as a rhythm guitarist with the group Rumours. Triller, who will head a two-person county HR/payroll department, began her duties at the county administration building May 10, succeeding Gina Snyder. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!