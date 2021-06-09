Marion, IL woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder
A Marion, IL, woman has entered a guilty plea in a 2019 murder in exchange for her testimony against a co-defendant. 34-year-old Christina Inselmann entered the plea Monday. Inselmann and 34-year-old Alex Pulliam of Carbondale are charged with the Jan. 19, 2019, murder of 62-year-old Donald Schultz of Marion. Schultz died as a result of injuries he sustained to his head and body after being attacked with a machete-type weapon. Inselmann will be sentenced on Aug. 5. Pulliam is in the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center awaiting extradition.