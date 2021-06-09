Missouri’s Governor Signs Bipartisan PDMP Legislation into Law

Missouri has become the 50th and final state to have a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP). Governor Mike Parson signed bipartisan PDMP legislation into law Monday afternoon in Jefferson City, where he was joined by State Senator Holly Rehder. She describes PDMP as a tool for Missouri’s medical professionals to be able to see what their patients’ medication history is.

The issue is personal for Rehder, who has publicly revealed that her late mother and late sister were both sexually assaulted multiple times, and turned to prescription drugs for their pain.

