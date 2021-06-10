Body found at demolished Marion, IL motel

A body was found at the demolition site of the Motel Marion in Illinois. On Tuesday, the Marion Police Department, Williamson County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation began investigating after remains were found at the demolished Motel Marion. The condition of the remains has not allowed investigators to identify the sex, race or approximate age of the deceased. More information will be released after an autopsy is completed. The investigation is ongoing.

