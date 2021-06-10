Missouri’s Governor Weighs in on 13 Requests for Special Sessions

Missouri’s governor says the only special session he plans to call this year at this point involves congressional redistricting, which is required because of the new U-S Census data. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that he currently has 13 requests for special sessions on his desk.

The requests for special sessions include the issue of violent crime in St. Louis and Kansas City, the Grain Belt eminent domain issue in northern Missouri and on biodiesel.

