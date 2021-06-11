Cape Girardeau man arrested on multiple charges

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 25-year-old Mikel Thomas was arrested for resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance for meth, and speeding. He also had multiple failure to appear warrants from Cape Girardeau for sexual abuse, improper registration, suspended license, and no insurance. Thomas was taken to the Cape County Sheriff’s Office on a 24 hour hold.

