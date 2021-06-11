Friday, June 11th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Santa Rosa, CA — A California man climbed into a large fan at a vineyard — and remained stuck for two days until authorities found him there with a bunch of meth. The 38-year-old was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the Santa Rosa winery.
After spotting a hat on a piece of farming equipment, the deputy looked inside and found the man wedged inside. Asked why he’d decided to go into the shaft of a vineyard fan, the man “indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. But authorities noted that the farm equipment wasn’t antique — and that the man “had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment.”
“The motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery,” the sheriff’s office said. The man required medical treatment but is expected to recover. He will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case. “Lucky for this guy the citizen called in to report his vehicle, otherwise this story ends with a far more tragic outcome,” the statement said.