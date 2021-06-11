Perryville Touch-A-Truck

The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is proud to host Touch-A-Truck at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex. This event will be on Saturday, June 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Touch-A-Truck allows kids and adults to discover and learn about different vehicles. Fire trucks, police cars, an ambulance, a semi-truck, construction vehicles, tow trucks, a bus, military vehicles and tractors are just a few of the many vehicles available to explore. All ages are welcome for this free event! The Perryville Optimist will have food and beverages available to purchase. If you would like more information or interested in bringing a vehicle, please contact Tessa Bollinger at 573-547-7275 or at tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.

