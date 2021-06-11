Some Missouri ambulance districts struggle to keep first responders, attract new ones

Some Missouri ambulance districts are having problems keeping first responders and attracting new recruits. Lewis County Ambulance District Administrator Aaron Stutheit says he has EMTs and paramedics coming from St. Louis and Columbia to help fill shifts.

He says another struggle has been finding people who are willing to do the two-year training to become an EMT or paramedic. Pay is also contributing to the turnover rate in some districts.

