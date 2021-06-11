West Park Mall going on auction block

West Park Mall is going to be up for auction later this month. The 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction. To be more specific, all but about a 100,000-square-foot section of the mall that houses J.C. Penney will be included in the sale; that portion of the building is under separate ownership. The two-day virtual sale of the remaining 409,000-square-foot structure and surrounding property, including parking for more than 3,400 vehicles, will start June 28. The minimum bid will be $1.5 million, but it’s believed it will take substantially more to win the auction. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!