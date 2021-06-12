Menu

Trading Post – June 12

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Whirlpool clothes dryer – $225 – ph #: 573-380-8925

————–

Viseo TV – 55 in – $200

Antique Singer pedal sewing machine – ph #: 573-979-0270

————–

Bird feeder – squirrel proof – $12

Amplified indoor TV antenna – $10 – ph #: 573-987-9017

————–

Stihl chain saw – 20 in – $325

Buying: hardwood bar stools – 30 in – ph #: 450-1862

————–

Computer speakers – $10

Guitar/mandolin stand – $5

Amp plugs – $15 each – ph #: 334-2055

————–

Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator – $250

Kenmore glass-top electric range – $100 – ph #: 382-3296

————–

Used tire w/wheel – $30

Buying: pickup – 4 wheel drive – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Buying: Bose AM/FM CD player

Buying: Stihl garden tiller – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Yard sale – 502 S. Kingshighway – Sikeston

————–

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Troy Bilt pressure washer – $85

John Deere 110 riding lawn mower – $525

6 ft Warner step ladder – $35 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

8 ft Warner ladder – $120

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $110

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Refrigerator – FREE – ph #: 573-318-4050

————–

Buying: Guitars/banjos/musical instruments

Schwinn girls bicycle – $100 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Hiring disabled veterans with wood-working skills – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Homelite chain saw

Troy Bilt self-propelled lawn mower

Husky push mower – ph #: 573-334-3598

