Congressman Smith Announces Skyler Todd as the 2021 Congressional Art Competition Winner

Congressman Jason Smith has announced that Skyler Todd from Thayer High School is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide art competition to recognize artistic talent in each Congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 students have participated nationwide.

This competition is a way to showcase the vast talent that exists in our Eighth Congressional District while allowing students to express themselves through creativity. The top 15 artists are recognized within the district at a reception where the Congressman announced Skyler Todd as the winner.

Todd will get a chance to travel to Washington, DC to be celebrated at an awards ceremony and view his artwork hanging in the US Capitol, where it will be displayed and viewed by thousands over the next year.

“Each year, I am in awe of the artistic ability of our high school students, and I am pleased to say that choosing a winner is a difficult task,” said Rep. Jason Smith. “Skyler’s art work will be displayed around the capitol with great Missouri pride.”

Congressman Smith’s office accepted nearly 100 submissions from local high school artists.

Here is a complete list of the Top 15 students and their pieces of art:

“Finding Your Beauty” by Madi Holt of Advance High School

“Uncle Jamie” by Mia Foote of Jackson High School

“Zada” by Chole Bartz of Salem High School

“Bridgette” by Skyler Todd of Thayer High School

“Mac” by Skyler Todd of Thayer High School

“Lifted Up” by Alyssa Russell of Salem High School

“Notorious RBG” by Emma Silliman of Jackson High School

“Rodeo” by Olivia Wisdom of Salem High School

“When He Comes Back, It Will Be as A Lion” by Elizabeth Arnold of Richland High School

“Love-Like Lion” By Kate Northern of Farmington High School

“Tribute to My Brother” by Noelle Neely of Jackson High School

“Beautiful” by Audrey Spencer of Rolla High School

“He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not” by Rachel Lin of Dexter High School

“Touchdown” by Hailey Parsons of Mountain Grove High School

“Over the Shoulder” by Megan Broos of Mountain Grove High School





Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!