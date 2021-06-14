Former Scott County deputy found guilty of having sexual contact with minor

The Standard Democrat reports that on Thursday a Cape Girardeau County jury found a former Scott County sheriff’s deputy guilty of having sexual contact with a minor. A jury convicted 32-year-old Brandon Cook, of Scott City, on a felony charge of second-degree statutory sodomy during the one-day trial at the Cape County Courthouse in Jackson. Jurors found Cook guilty of having contact with a 16-year-old boy while on duty in May 2018. Cook’s lawyers asked for an immediate sentencing hearing, and jurors handed down a two-year sentence. Judge Benjamin Lewis decided to continue Cook’s case to decide if he should serve that sentence or be given probation. Cook remains out on bail until the judge hands down his sentencing decision. As of Friday, the date for the sentencing decision was not known.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!