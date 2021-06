Missouri will have four students competing in tomorrow’s quarterfinals of the national spelling bee. They are from Park Hill, Webster Groves, Columbia and Farmington. Pooja Dayaratna of Farmington spelled correctly the words volant and nidicolous to move to the quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s quarterfinals begin at 11 a.m. on ESPN 3.

