Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers canvassed the area around 6:50 p.m. and located bullet holes in vehicles and exterior apartment walls. No injuries resulted from the incident, and no arrests were made at the time. The only eyewitness to the incident reported a black male, dressed in all black clothing running west from the scene. To contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with information on this incident, call the non-emergency phone at (573)335-6621. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!