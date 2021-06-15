Juvenile killed in single vehicle wreck Friday night

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single vehicle wreck Friday night in Cape Girardeau County. Wyatt Berry, of Friedheim, was driving on County Road 472, east of County Road 471, around 11:20 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned. Berry was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan. This is the 28th fatality for Troop E this year.

