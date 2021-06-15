Missouri’s Governor Reluctant to Call Special Session on Grain Belt Eminent Domain Issue

The governor is reluctant to call a special session on the Grain Belt eminent domain issue in northern Missouri. While Missouri House Agriculture Committee Chairman Don Rone has asked for a special session, Governor Parson says he has to be responsive to taxpayers as well.

To be clear, Governor Parson supports State Senator Jason Bean’s legislation, which would require all affected county commissioners in eight northern Missouri counties to support the project, before Grain Belt could proceed. Grain Belt opposes the bill, saying the northern Missouri project would support 15-hundred construction jobs over three years.

