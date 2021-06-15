Missouri’s Governor Signs Second Amendment Preservation Act into Law

A Missouri state lawmaker who sponsored the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) credits the grassroots for passing the bill. State Representative Jered Taylor traveled to Lee’s Summit this weekend for the governor’s bill-signing ceremony, telling the audience that SAPA would not have passed, if left to legislators.

The governor signed the bill at Frontier Justice. SAPA declares as invalid all federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.

