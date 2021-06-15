MO bill sponsor talks about 2 bills signed into law on foster care and adoptive kids

The Missouri Legislature passed a bill this year that would let social workers know if someone with a criminal history has given birth to a child. Bill sponsor, state Representative Hannah Kelly says the state can then let the parent know about services available to assist them in caring for the child.

The effort is part of a duo of bills Governor Parson has signed into law that help to give more Missouri foster and adoptive children a chance to find permanent homes. One would expand current tax credits for adoption. The other would allow an income tax deduction for foster care expenses.

