Carbondale man indicted on 8 felonies, including sexual assault of an elderly person

A Carbondale man has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including home invasion and aggravated sexual assault of a person over 60-years-old. 30-year-old Kyle Locklear, of Carbondale, was indicted May 20 on eight felony charges. He was indicted on four charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over the age of 60, two counts of home invasion, and one count each of unlawful restraint and residential burglary. The charges stem from a May 1 home invasion. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:20 a.m. on May 1 to a residence just outside of Carbondale city limits in Jackson County, IL. Locklear is scheduled for arraignment at 3 p.m. tomorrow in Jackson County Court. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

