Mississippi man arrested in Cape County
Missouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Mississippi man Saturday afternoon for alleged drug violations. A report said officers arrested 34-year-old Jamareo Bush, of Starkville, Mississippi, in Cape Girardeau County. He was cited for four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, cocaine, Oxycodone, and Clonazepam. He was also charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no valid operator’s license. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.