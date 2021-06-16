Patrol IDs 2 women killed in head-on crash in rural Missouri

Authorities have identified two women killed in a head-on crash in rural eastern Missouri over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 185 near the Pea Ridge Conservation Area when a sport utility vehicle and a large pickup truck collided head-on on the two-lane highway. Investigators say the driver of the SUV, Karen Medlin, and her passenger, Norma Montgomery, both of Park Hills, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup and a 10-year-old passenger in the truck suffered moderate to minor injuries. The patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

