Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

Tampa Bay, FL — A Florida Woman pummeled her girlfriend after hearing the victim “talking in her sleep about an ex.” Responding late Sunday evening to a 911 call from a neighbor who reported a fight in progress, cops contacted the 21-year-old victim at the apartment she shares with Alexis Talley, her 23-year-old girlfriend. The victim told police that she was asleep in the Tampa Bay-area residence when she was awoken by Talley, who “told her she was talking in her sleep about an ex.” An ensuing verbal argument turned physical, and Talley “began to punch her in the face.” Cops noted that the victim had “visible swelling to the right side of her face consistent with her statement.”



While Talley acknowledged arguing with her girlfriend after hearing her sleep talking, she claimed the dispute “was only verbal and not physical.” As for the victim’s injuries, Talley said they were sustained during “a previous disorder and not from tonight.”



Talley was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the county jail. She was released from custody on $2500 bond and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim. Since Talley’s rap sheet includes a prior battery arrest that resulted in a no contest plea, she is facing an enhanced felony charge for allegedly punching her girlfriend. Talley has also been convicted of marijuana possession, DUI, and disorderly conduct. Additionally, Talley is currently facing a felony marijuana possession charge stemming from her arrest last month following a traffic stop during which deputies found two baggies filled with pot in the vehicle she was driving.

