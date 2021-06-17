Jackson’s first female mayor passes
A woman described as “the first lady of Jackson” and who served as the town’s first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, passed away this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. On Friday, she was experiencing health issues that required medical care. She passed away Tuesday afternoon at an Orlando-area hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and will be announced in a few days. Lohr served four terms as Jackson’s mayor, from 2007 until 2015 when she was defeated in her bid for a fifth term by current Mayor Dwain Hahs. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.