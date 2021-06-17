MO Education Department continues to recommend mask wearing in schools over the summer

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education continues to recommend mask wearing in schools over the summer. During a state Board of Education meeting, department spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says the guidance aligns with current CDC recommendations.

Last month, the department updated guidance about screening and cleaning of hard surfaces. McGowin emphasizes the recommendations are guidance – not requirements.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!