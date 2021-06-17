MO’s high school career and technical education courses impacted by pandemic

The pandemic has impacted the teaching of Career and Technical Education classes within Missouri’s schools. Career and technical programs provide students with learning experiences in skilled trades to fields like agriculture, culinary arts, engineering, and healthcare. During Tuesday’s state Board of Education meeting, the vice chair of Missouri’s Career and Technical Education Advisory Council Bart Washer said many of those courses, offered in grades nine through twelve, require in-person learning.

He said industry-recognized credentials dropped among Missouri Career and Technical Education students by about four-thousand in 2020.

